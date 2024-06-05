A lady has elicited mixed reactions after showcasing her boyfriend's emotional reaction because he misses her.

During their video call, the young man broke down in tears.

Her boyfriend shed tears during their video call. Photo Credit: @bigbabypresh2

Source: TikTok

Another man had shed tears after his girlfriend gifted him landed property on his birthday.

The lovebirds' video got people talking

sweettreasure ❤️ said:

"Naso my ex dey cry for when he travel outside that time he cry pass person wey lost his last , but where is him now."

JUST_ME_ALONE said:

"AwWwnn .

"This remind me of my ex.

"He so much loved me then .

"I miss Him ."

Mhiz Joyce ❤️ said:

"Make Government band love Una dey cry for missing untop my own data."

Sparta said:

"Same baba may do this girl juju so ni do my babe own."

Molly❤️‍ said:

"Person don smoke eye don cover una say e Dey miss you ."

Mirabel said:

"If we quarrel he falls sick and the next day he will be on drip in the hospital Please wetin dem Dey call this kin love ."

Mgold22 said:

"Another girl fit break e heart make he dey pain am lowkey."

tremiki said:

"Naso my ex too de cry Oo but no body cheat pass am."

