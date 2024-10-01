A Nigerian lady showed off her great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother in a video that has gone viral

A Nigerian lady has many people talking because her video shows four generations.

The lady showed off her great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother in a video that has gone viral.

The cute video, shared on TikTok by @bellafavyy, began with a clip of her great-grandmother.

The lady went on to film her grandmum and mother before revealing her face.

She said:

“God is wonderful.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows off four generations

Many people who came across the video shared their thoughts on the striking resemblance among the four women.

Others also pray to live long enough to have such moments with their descendants.

@Elite001 said:

"I guess I’m the only one that noticed how beautiful your mum is…. A queen gave birth to a princess."

@Marine Prof said:

"Grandma Dey para, beta go do watin she send u ooo."

@Donaldchi said:

"The resemblance is genetic."

@Sir-ob Izu Anokwute said:

"Quick born make e be 5 generations."

@Alex said:

"See as all of Una resemble, Una be like photocopy."

@Abobi said:

"The same face."

@hanny said:

"Nah reincarnation be dz ooo.

@Peter’s KaYleb said:

"I tap grace to live long."

