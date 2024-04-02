The Japanese government has perfected plans to allow about 820,000 foreign workers into the country

The country intends to integrate the workers in the transportation and logistics sectors in the next five years

Japan has also begun issuing new visa types that allow foreign workers multiple renewals and the opportunity to bring family members

The Japanese government has disclosed plans to welcome about 820,000 foreign workers in the transportation and logistics sectors over the next five years.

The target marks an over two-fold increase from the previous amount and aims to tackle a critical labour shortage in vital industries in the country.

Japan moves to address critical issues

The government is reportedly driven by a new regulation restricting driver overtime hours. The policy is expected to worsen the existing driver shortfalls.

The government introduced the expanded programme to allow skilled foreign workers to fill vacancies in bus, taxi, and truck driving positions.

Also, a higher level of Japanese language proficiency will be needed in the areas of bus and taxi drivers.

According to reports, the expansion is the first since the proramme began in 2019.

Japan begins issuance of new visa types

The Specified Skilled Worker No. 1 visa programme now includes 16 industries, including the newly added transportation and logistics sectors and operations related to textile, iron and steel, and printing in manufacturing.

The country’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, stressed the importance of the integration for foreign workers, asking relevant ministries to prepare to accept them without delay and to include them in the society.

The new programme offers a clear route for foreign workers in the country, allowing for unlimited visa renewals and potential permanent residency. It also allows workers to bring their families to Japan.

Per the reports, the move comes as efforts to reform the foreign trainee programme, which aims to create a smoother transition for trainees to the Skilled Worker programme, which allows them to switch workplaces in the same industry under specific conditions as they acquire the necessary skills.

