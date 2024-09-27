A hair vendor was in disbelief after finding out her supposed friends were not all she thought they were

It all started after someone informed the lady that her friends had created a WhatsApp group to mock her

Some of the messages her friends posted in the group ridiculing her were released online and shocked people

A businesswoman was shocked to see the hurtful messages her friends commented to mock her.

The woman, a hair vendor, had found out her friends created a group on WhatsApp solely to laugh at her.

The person who told her about her friends' WhatsApp group move appeared to have sent her some of the messages they posted.

"She never know anything make I see how she go take sell hair. Na small time remain she go pack go her papa house," one of the messages from her supposed friends read.

TikTok user @princessmabsss, who reposted the lady's heartbreaking discovery about her friends, urged people not to trust anyone.

Check out the leaked WhatsApp group messages here.

Netizens shocked by the WhatsApp messages

Im_calista said:

"Jesus 😭😭😭I’m so scared rn. Like what if the people you think are your friends aren’t really happy for you and aren’t truly your friends??? Gosh."

🌺🌺Mi amore❤️😇🌺 said:

"This is so sad 🥺🥺 and here I am looking for friends."

Ethan Hoffman said:

"Why you self go carry yansh wey 3 people suppose share kwanu."

Omotola🎀 said:

"Are there genuine friends?🥺

"One can't do life alone.

"It's so lonely.

"It stresses me."

The_Goddess🌙💖👑 said:

"Wetin you do them to deserve this, ah!!😭💔 As I stay on my own I kpai? No."

Campbell said:

"Something like this happened to me , I’m a guy sha l , when I wanted to open my spa , I told them to help me repost , my ex bestfrd posted it with a caption of « just because they said I should post."

SNOWBTC1 said:

"Omo how girls take dey hate on each other like dis?💔im not that emotionally strong to stomach this kinda hate for someone, a human being omo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a curvy lady revealed she was mocked by her friends for marrying a small-sized man.

Lady blocked after sending bestie N1 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady got blocked after she sent N1 million to her best friend.

The lady revealed that she had generously given her friend a huge sum of N1 million after being lied to that her mother was sick.

She explained that her friend had fabricated a story about her mother's illness, which prompted the generous donation. However, instead of gratitude, the friend chose to plot a fake grievance and subsequently blocked her on social media.

