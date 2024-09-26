A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming incident that happened during her traditional wedding

Quite to her disappointment, her friends did not grace the occasion, but she got unexpected guests

A video of her unexpected guests dancing has stirred reactions online, while some people wondered why her friends were nowhere to be found

A Nigerian lady, @reginasunday1, revealed her friends did not attend her traditional wedding.

Her friends' absence appeared to have displeased her, but she cheered up owing to the surprise guests that came.

She said her age mates graced her wedding. Photo Credit: @reginasunday1

In a TikTok video, @reginasunday1 showed her age mates in the community who graced her wedding. Her age mates were seen in the short clip dancing happily.

The bride hailed her age mates for taking her wedding personally. @reginasunday1's video stirred mixed reactions online.

Reactions trail lady's wedding video

chiamakarosemary said:

"Better for you, nah, these ones be your friends."

Hearty❤️🌹♥️ said:

"Wow congratulations dear🎉🎊all that matters now is that is done and dusted."

ANGELA said:

"A lesson to learn from this don't turn anyone down just because they are not of d same level with you,cus Time meant come those people u think that worth ur level will dispoint u when you need them so."

carlidon20 said:

"Did you always turn up on their occasions?"

Fashion designer in Lagos said:

"Omo Dey do you wetin Dey do me?"

Vina’ kiddies said:

"This your decoration looks like my mummy’s work, are you from Mgbowo?"

GLORIOUS QUEEN said:

"The question is did you turn up for your friends? Congratulation tho."

Source: Legit.ng