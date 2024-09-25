Lady in Relationship With "Man of God" Shares Video of Him Praying for Sick Woman in Keke
- A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to narrate a heartwarming act her man did while in a tricycle, popularly known as keke
- The lady said she is dating a "man of God" and shared what he did to a sick woman in a keke they had entered
- Her video sent social media users into a frenzy, with many netizens commending the "man of God"
A Nigerian lady, @girlofgod33, was overjoyed over the kind act of her boyfriend in a keke during one of heir outings and shared it on social media.
@girlofgod33, who is in a relationship with a "man of God" admitted that it is hard, nbut advised women to try it.but
"Dating a man is hard oh😂😂but you all should try it," she wrote.
In a TikToTok video, @girlofgod33 showed how her man prayed for a sick woman in a tricycle and hailed him.
Nigerian mum furious after finding video of her grown daughter hawking water and soft drinks on road
Internet users were impressed with her man's display of faith.
Watch her video below:
Netizens hail her man
GreatNihi 🎀~Content Creator said:
"Love it 🙌."
GOD'SDELIGHT❤️🔥❤️🔥 said:
"Awwwn🔥🔥🔥Kpk."
NIOLA 🌹 said:
"That's sooo sweet of him."
Süçcëss💉🧶 said:
"Yes ooo.
"Firefully blessed."
MUBGUDI ♥️🌺♥️🦋 said:
"Awwwn that sooo Sweet 🥰your blessed my d."
Check out other relationship stories involving pastors:
- Drama as lady slaps pastor who proposed to her inside the church
- Pastor tackles men dating 5 ladies at the same time
- Female pastor advises married men to stay with cheating husbands and help them
- Handsome pastor proposes to his beautiful church member
- Heartbreak as woman confesses that her pastor fathered her 4 kids
Pastor turns fine lady to "Mummy GO"
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had married a fine lady and turned her into a "Mummy GO".
In a TikTok video, the lady via her handle @nonyespeakslife, began by showcasing how she looks on a good day. The pretty lady had makeup on and long human hair as she smiled into the camera. The scene was followed by a clip of her in a wedding dress without makeup as she ascended a flight of stairs and joined her pastor husband for photos.
According to Nonye, she never believed she would get married without makeup or wear a semi-revealing dress for her wedding, but they both happened. She added that she never imagined marrying someone who starts conversations with a 'Shalom.'
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng