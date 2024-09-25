A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to narrate a heartwarming act her man did while in a tricycle, popularly known as keke

The lady said she is dating a "man of God" and shared what he did to a sick woman in a keke they had entered

Her video sent social media users into a frenzy, with many netizens commending the "man of God"

A Nigerian lady, @girlofgod33, was overjoyed over the kind act of her boyfriend in a keke during one of heir outings and shared it on social media.

@girlofgod33, who is in a relationship with a "man of God" admitted that it is hard, nbut advised women to try it.but

The man prayed for a sick woman. The image on the right is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Olasunkanmi Ariyo, TikTok/@girlofgod33

Source: Getty Images

"Dating a man is hard oh😂😂but you all should try it," she wrote.

In a TikToTok video, @girlofgod33 showed how her man prayed for a sick woman in a tricycle and hailed him.

Internet users were impressed with her man's display of faith.

Watch her video below:

Netizens hail her man

GreatNihi 🎀~Content Creator said:

"Love it 🙌."

GOD'SDELIGHT❤️🔥❤️🔥 said:

"Awwwn🔥🔥🔥Kpk."

NIOLA 🌹 said:

"That's sooo sweet of him."

Süçcëss💉🧶 said:

"Yes ooo.

"Firefully blessed."

MUBGUDI ♥️🌺♥️🦋 said:

"Awwwn that sooo Sweet 🥰your blessed my d."

Check out other relationship stories involving pastors:

Pastor turns fine lady to "Mummy GO"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had married a fine lady and turned her into a "Mummy GO".

In a TikTok video, the lady via her handle @nonyespeakslife, began by showcasing how she looks on a good day. The pretty lady had makeup on and long human hair as she smiled into the camera. The scene was followed by a clip of her in a wedding dress without makeup as she ascended a flight of stairs and joined her pastor husband for photos.

According to Nonye, she never believed she would get married without makeup or wear a semi-revealing dress for her wedding, but they both happened. She added that she never imagined marrying someone who starts conversations with a 'Shalom.'

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng