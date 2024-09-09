A woman has caused a debate online after advising women on how to react when their partner cheats on them

In a trending video, she criticised women who choose to cheat back as revenge for their partner's infidelity

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A viral video sparked a heated debate online after a female pastor shared her controversial views on how to respond to a partner's infidelity.

The clip, which gained massive attention on TikTok, showed the woman offering advice that left many viewers divided.

Woman advises ladies on how to react to infidelity Photo credit: @pastorjmatti/TikTok.

Woman advises women to help cheating partners

In the video, the woman identified as @pastorjmatti on TikTok argued that women should not resort to retaliatory cheating, but instead, take on a more nurturing role to help their partner overcome their infidelity.

She emphasised that a woman's responsibility is to support and guide her husband, even if he strays.

In her words:

"If my husband cheat, I will cheat back. Did I hear you say that? Did I hear you say if your husband cheat, you will cheat back? Mrs cheater. You don't know your responsibility. You married that man to be his helper. Even if he's a cheater, you need to help him in that area.

"Not to join him to cheat. If you have that mind, it means you yourself you're a cheater. You're not clean yourself. You are responsible for his upbringing too. Don't you know you're his mother? You cannot cheat when he is cheating. Your responsibility is to help him out of it."

Reactions as woman advises against retaliatory cheating

Her remarks ignited a heated discussion in the comments section on TikTok, with some users praising her stance and others vehemently disagreeing.

Some viewers appreciated her emphasis on personal responsibility and the importance of maintaining a strong moral compass, even in the face of a cheating partner.

@_purple.pearl said:

"Older generation and bad marriage and they want us to suffer like them. God forbid! For any woman seeing this Leave that man and have peace."

@Etionsa | UGC Creator reacted:

"Aunty if I wanted to be a helper I would have been a social worker."

@HBC said:

"Make una dey cross check una parent videos before them post am o."

@Faidat said:

"Aunty when you’re ready to meet us in 2024, kindly let us know!"

@Maryann reacted:

"Using my wisdom to solve a problem that a grown man made. Mama I want to ask you o. Can I leave if he cheats since I can’t cheat back? Can I leave?"

@Rukkyy vivienne added:

"Most of our mothers were so sad and shadows of themselves sha. They grew old so bitter with heavy hearts."

Watch the video below:

Lady advises women to allow men cheat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a lady who said a man can't be eating only one type of food, highlighting the need for a change sometimes.

Drawing from that example, the woman maintained that all men were the same and were bound to cheat on their wives.

