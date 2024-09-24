A Nigerian lady has shared her mother's emotional reaction to seeing a video of her hawking soft drinks and water in public

Her mother did not take it lightly and was dumbfounded, wondering what pushed her child into hawking

A leaked voice note of the lady's mother scolding her for hawking has elicited reactions on social media

A Nigerian mum was displeased after she saw a video of her beloved daughter hawking on the road.

Her daughter, @iamdsolution, hawked bottle water and soft drinks on the road for content purpose and not from a place of need.

Her mum was furious she hawked water and soft drinks on the road. Photo Credit: @iamdsolution

Why grown lady hawked on road

@iamdsolution explained on TikTok that she hawked on the road to tell untold stories, but her mum was not clearly carried along.

"Mummy was not having it 😭, she say i don mud ori ade 😹😭, Im sorry ma’am. I’m just trying to tell the stories untold," the lady wrote on TikTok.

In a voice note the lady released, her mum who mixed Yoruba with English, questioned her action. The woman lamented what must have pushed her daughter into hawking.

She described her daughter as a child of the king who shouldn't be found doing such.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the lady's mum's voice note

☆★𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐔𝐋★ said:

"So me wey dey sell pure water nah Oja Ankara dem use back me."

K ______________🪬❤️‍🩹 said:

"I pray for everyone that sell pure water on the street just to make daily living to survive God will be with you, is not your wish but life can be unfair at times."

@Nike~247 said:

"Is the oja Aran for me 😩😩 Eyahhh Shey nah we be omo Eru abii😂😩otida."

shade omo ondo said:

"Pls don't make her cry 😭you have to explain to her first pls."

A¥omi🦋 said:

"Mummy na content ooooh 🤔Emabinu ma 🙏 we go explain tire give u."

dreelmaker said:

"Mummy no vex o, it’s content."

lifestylebymide said:

"She wants to cry sef😂why now!!!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who hawked with her child had received help from a kind lady.

Lady helps mum hawking in rain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had put a smile on the face of a mum who was hawking with her kids in the rain.

In a viral video, the good Samaritan spotted them hawking under the rain and decided to approach them. She asked the mother why she was hawking in the rain with her children, and the woman responded that she needed the money.

According to the beautiful mum, she has to hustle hard so she can be able to cater for her children. The kind lady, identified as JoJoofLele on Instagram, counted the goods she was selling, and everything was worth N2,000.

Source: Legit.ng