A Nigerian lady said it is good to marry the right person who is caring and loving to avoid regrets in life

The lady issued the valuable advice on TikTok after seeing a husband who pampers his wife like an egg

She said she greatly liked the way the man handled his wife who she said was recovering at the hospital

A Nigerian lady said she saw a man taking excellent care of his wife, and she liked it.

The lady works at a hospital where she saw the caring husband supporting his wife.

The lady said getting married to a kind person is important. Photo credit: TikTok/@skincarewithpielmarron_.

In her video posted by @skincarewithpielmarron_, the lady noted that the woman had just gone through a caesarian section.

She said she noticed the woman's husband might be older than her by ten years.

According to her, the man was just beside his wife, caring for her and massaging her legs.

The lady, therefore, advised people to make sure they get married to someone who is kind and caring.

She captioned her video:

"May we all marry right in Jesus' name. This man is the sweetest."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady advises people intending to marry

@judiee_joe said:

"Marry right oooooo. I monitored one woman in labour. I resumed night shift to meet her and this woman laboured all night. Her husband was with her till she gave birth at 6 am standing ooo."

@Okoye Benedith said:

"Marry older men and experience real love."

@AKURE LASH said:

"Marrying a kind man is very important."

@ACEFASHIONMARKET said:

"Honestly, when you marry right, you will understand that life is sweet. Pregnant but I can’t remember the last time I did anything in the house. He does everything, including my meals. God bless him."

@mrjamesbrand said:

"I'll enjoy my marriage and I'll find the right Lady."

Man lists qualities he wants in a wife

Earlier, a Nigerian man listed one important thing he wanted in a woman if he were to get married at any moment.

The man drew an inference from his sister-in-law, who treats her husband like a real king of the house.

The man said his sister-in-law, who is seven months pregnant, still kneels to serve her husband food at home.

