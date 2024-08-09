A heartwarming video has captured how a bike man surprised his female friend and customer during her graduation from the university

The kindhearted bike man arrived to celebrate the female graduate with gifts that blew her away

The video has sent social media users into a frenzy as people commended the bike man for his gesture

A Nigerian lady has shared how her bike man surprised her during her sign out from school.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the fresh graduate was flanked by well-wishers and the bike man.

The bike man gave her gifts. Photo Credit: @anny_fashion_empire14

Source: TikTok

The bike man was all smiles as he presented a wine and a picture frame to the graduate. The lady was shocked and hugged the bike man in gratitude.

Her friends present showered praises on the thoughtful bike man as they checked out the picture frame.

The lady's video has melted hearts online.

Watch the video below:

People react to the bike man's gesture

i_ambisola1 said:

"@𝐀𝐝𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐢 💕 Dey for do am for you buy you too Dey insult bike man 😹😹😹you no Dey gree pay."

AFFORDABLE & BEST QUALITY WIGS said:

"Givers don’t give out of abundance God bless him."

Believe said:

"Na so e de start, tomorrow now you say he didn't tell you anything."

Temstitches said:

"It is becoz you are good to him just continue your good deed."

queenzyposhie said:

"Una no go talk true oo😂cuz how the bike man take get your picture🌝ehnn fine girl."

Bestgurl❤️💙🌈 said:

"Where bike man get your picture from 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 congratulations 🍾 dear."

AISHA🧕 said:

"People are calling what he did little but to me it really Big ❤️Omoh no looseguard this bike man sis."

Source: Legit.ng