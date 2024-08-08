Nigerian Man Displays Huge Tins of Milk His Little Daughter Consumed at 2, Does Photoshoot With Them
- A doting father has celebrated his little daughter's sixth birthday in a heartwarming manner on social media
- The man stacked the tins of milk the celebrant consumed at just two and had a birthday photoshoot with them
- The celebrant's unique photoshoot pictures went viral on social media as many people celebrated her
A Nigerian man, Autan Zaki IkonAllah, has celebrated his little daughter, El-Berith, in style on her sixth birthday.
In a now-viral Facebook post, Zaki showed netizens some of the tins of milk she finished up at age two.
He had a photoshoot with the celebrant and the tins of milk, which were stacked on each other on both sides.
Zaki said when he showed his daughter the milk she consumed she told him it was her father's money.
"Please someone should tell princess it is her father's money ooooo.
"Nobody is dragging that with her," he wrote.
He urged netizens to join him in celebrating his daughter.
Netizens celebrate the kid
James Jamguz Benjamin said:
"This one fit open super market na... princess this is Federal palliative o."
Shagari Agabus Wambai Ekaru said:
"Happy birthday in advance princess age with massive blessings and abundant fantabulous enthusiastic concrete grace 🎁🧁🎂🍟🎊🎉❤️💖."
Jerry Vincent said:
"Autan Zaki IkonAllah Happy birthday to her in advance, favour shall be her name IJN.....yanzu Kam de price of those milks (NANs, Peak Baby, etc.) is another thing 😊😊."
Dauda Inusa said:
"Is your father's money my daughter say it loud and clear to daddy 😆🤣 Happy birthday in advance."
Usaku Samuel said:
"Na her papa money!!! And her papa na God's general and God doesn't joke with His own, God no dey shame her papa!!! 💪🙏😃 We moooooooooove!!! 🤣🤣"
Hassan Nathan said:
"Lol 😂 na you look for trouble oooo Baba Autan Zaki IkonAllah.
"Happy beautiful birthday in advance princess."
Yelerebi Bitrus said:
"Princess when know her right don talk."
Legit.ng reported that Nigerian triplets had finished 168 tins of Peak baby milk.
Kid consumes 212 cans of NAN milk
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had asked Nestle Foods for a reward owing to his daughter's huge consumption of NAN milk.
According to a video on the TikTok handle of @trustedblog1, the man said his daughter only consumes NAN milk made by Nestle. He said his daughter had consumed 212 cans of the milk within two years, insisting he deserved to be compensated.
In the video, the man displayed the cans of milk stacked on each other.
