A young lady has taken to social media to show the amount of food her brother consumed that shocked her

She shared a video online showing the meal and what was left when her brother was done eating

Some internet users were shocked at the large quantity the lady's sibling consumed, while others shared their similar experiences with food lovers

A Nigerian lady has cried out online over the large quantity of meal her brother finished up.

In a video seen on Instagram, she exclaimed as her brother, Emma, got set to devour a flat ceramic plate filled with rice.

She marvelled at the amount of food her brother consumed. Photo Credit: @3474anastasia

Source: Instagram

"Emma, it is too much," she exclaimed as her unbothered brother began to eat the food.

The short clip ended with the plate of food empty. The lady appeared shocked by her bother's eating ability.

Mixed reactions trailed the video.

Nigerians react to the young man's consumption

dondre____ said:

"Emma sit down consume 1 derica of rice, This Emmanuel no need carry him cross, na to just swallow am."

iam.teebabs said:

"If i marry you ehn, make fight for nor dey....Emma no fit spend 1 day for our house😩😩🤣🤣🤣."

vivsdadiva_adadioramma said:

"No be skit oooo. Na like this my brother chiemezie dey chop.... And if you see am na lekpa........ 😩😩😩😩😩This is not skit."

_thisgina said:

"No be skit oo. Na so my brother dey wreck us😂😂.

"Slim for that matter 😭."

playchord said:

"It is forbidden to eat like this if you live in Nigeria, especially Lagos state."

meerah_tones said:

"Please am I the only one dat has an issue or feel uncomfortable with toilets doors open 😮😩."

imvictoriachris said:

"Dey play, after eating this one my brother fit still chop one loaf of bread with Fanta or juice to flush it down 😂."

