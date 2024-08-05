Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian mum whose son modelled her female outfits for her

According to the woman, she begged her son to do the modelling work for her and showed netizens the result

Internet users made funny remarks about how the boy looked in the female outfits as the clip went viral

In a viral video, a Nigerian woman showed how her young son helped model female outfits for her business.

After begging him to model for her, the woman directed him on how to pose as she videoed him.

The woman made her son wear some female outfits she sells. Photo Credit: @mamakiingy

Source: TikTok

"Turn around slowly," she could be heard directing the little boy in the background.

At first, her son seemed to enjoy what he was doing but wore a frown as it progressed.

@mamakiingy said he frowned because some kids behind made jest of him. The boy modelled in different female outfits in the video.

Social media users had a field day making jokes out of the incident.

Watch her video below:

Social media users react

Üh'Yai said:

"She say na blow a kiss

"No stress this fine boy o."

😈JOY RG😈🔪 said:

"In the Nigeria constitution sub 2, you owe my client a box of dominos pizza and carbonated drinks ..i rest my case."

Samson Osang said:

"Mummy of Lagos in the making... but he's beautiful sha."

Chinny said:

"The boy too fine o😂😂 I think say na girl before. what a cute boy."

lindy_cute25 said:

"Not me waiting for d son while d beautiful son was already modeling."

afro_petit said:

"Oga no de shout for my client 😂which one be "turn around slowly na."

Kim💖 said:

"Please where is the son? Cus na beautiful daughter I see oh."

_Jose_Namene_ said:

"I was waiting for the son🤭😂 he is so cute."

Legit.ng reported that a primary school girl had used Queen's English to advertise her mother's business.

Boy markets his mum's clothing business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a brilliant 2-year-old boy had marketed his mother's clothing business.

In a video, the intelligent child pointed at some gowns on a mannequin and urged people to patronise his mother. The boy's proud mother, identified as @stargyal010 on the TikTok app, shared the video and praised her son's kindness.

According to the woman, her son, who was only two years old, was thoughtful enough to advertise his mother's business perfectly. The little boy was heard in the video speaking about the quality of the clothes and urging everyone to buy them from his mum.

Source: Legit.ng