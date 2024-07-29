Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young Nigerian lady consuming a big loaf of bread past midnight

The young lady funnily ignored the advice of a health influencer and decided to satisfy her appetite at 2am

Some internet users marvelled at how she squeezed the big bread into her preferred size, while others made funny comments about her action

In a short clip, a young Nigerian lady was spotted getting set to consume a big loaf of bread at 2am.

@ever_green_nation sat on the floor with a soft drink before her while she squeezed the big bread.

She ignored Aproko Doctor's advice. Photo Credit: @ever_green_nation

Source: TikTok

She remembered the advice of health influencer Aproko Doctor and immediately dismissed it in a bid to satisfy her appetite.

@ever_green_nation's TikTok video ended with her about to bite into the already compressed bread. She lamented her habit of eating late at night.

Her video left netizens in stitches.

Watch her video below:

The lady's video amused people

Changes said:

"I am not a fan of bread, but the way you squeezed this one, looks like it's a soft one and I'm curious."

DAUGHTEROFZION said:

"All dis bread sef ehn na air dey pack inside am this thing no go belle full me."

the k drama girl said:

"It's 3:49 I just finish frying akara and eating. i fried yam around 12 but ma akara dey hungry me."

CHIOMAH15 said:

"I promised someone I will stop eating bread last week 😂 today I ate half loaf 🍞 God Abeg oo."

Redd0t said:

"Aproko doctor: Only take 2 slices.. compresses it into one slice."

JOY said:

"Make i con dey suffer because of what stranger will say."

queen_livia said:

"The way u summarised that bread girll😭."

thehotbundle said:

"It’s not late night, it’s early morning breakfast."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had finished 10 packs of noodles and two eggs in one sitting.

Nigerian lady eats food at 2am

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a video of a Nigerian lady eating food past midnight.

The Nigerian lady entered the kitchen, removed the soup from the fridge, and prepared her swallow. Afterwards, she sat on the sofa and enjoyed her meal. Showcasing her tummy while eating, the lady lamented that her flat tummy project may have just hit the rocks.

"At this stage, I've given up on my flat tummy journey," she captioned her funny TikTok video.

Source: Legit.ng