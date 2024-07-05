A Nigerian businesswoman has shared a video of her two-year-old son advertising her clothes at her shop

In a video, the intelligent child pointed at some clothes on a mannequin and urged people to patronise his mother

Social media users who came across the video took turns to applaud the little boy for his thoughtful gesture

A little boy has earned massive accolades from netizens after advertising his mother's business on social media.

In a video, the intelligent child pointed at some gowns on a mannequin and urged people to patronise his mother.

Smart boy advertises his mother's business Photo credit: @stargyal010/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian mum gushes over little son's gesture

The boy's proud mother, identified as @stargyal010 on the TikTok app, shared the video and praised her son's kindness.

According to the woman, her son, who was only two years old, was thoughtful enough to perfectly advertise his mother's business.

The little boy was heard in the video speaking about the quality of the clothes and urging everyone to buy them from his mum.

"Come and buy these clothes from my mummy. Come and buy. Come and buy the clothes. They're very fine. So lovely. Buy from us. We love you," the boy said in the video.

Reactions as boy advertises mum's business

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Demmyshair said:

"How much did u pay for this advert ? Don’t rip my guy o."

@Ayobola hair stated:

"Because of this boy Ajeh I go buy. Pls I need the pink how do I pay."

@toluwani_hairline said:

"That’s my boy. More wisdom knowledge and understanding my Love."

@jovy_faith stated:

"Awwwwn God bless you little one for advertising for ur mummy, caprisun sure for u."

@I'm _wealth said:

"Awwwnnn. More wisdom, knowledge and understanding baby boy."

@bae wrote:

"Because of him, we must buy. He so adorable. Pls buy from us. Very fine."

@Everything by motun said:

"Best influencer of the year because of this your sweet voice we will buy."

@Tee&kay beauty said:

"Hustling for biscuits money more wisdom knowledge and understanding dear."

@Ayanfeoluwathoen added:

"Bad belle go think say nah yam and buy he talk."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of a woman’s intelligent five-year-old son advertising her business went viral.

In the video shared on TikTok, the little boy sweetly informed netizens to patronise his mother's business.

Source: Legit.ng