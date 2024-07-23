After getting pregnant and welcoming a child for her elder sister's husband, a Nigerian lady has appealed to netizens for help

Disturbed by the secret, the lady said she is finally ready to come clean about it and wants to give the child to her elder sister and her husband

Mixed reactions trail the story as internet users offered advice on what the younger sister should do

A Nigerian lady, Blessing, is seeking help on social media after having a child for her elder sister's husband.

Blessing said she wants to tell her sister about the secret child and then hand the kid over to them.

She wants to come clean about the baby. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: The Yudel Media, Ajr_images

Source: Getty Images

According to Blessing, her elder sister and her husband have been trying to have a child for nine years without success.

Blessing lamented that she is confused about what to do. Blessing's outcry was shared on Facebook by Maria Ude Nwachi.

Blessing's story read:

"Blessing*** I have a child with my elder sister’s husband. I want to come clean & give them the child since they've been trying to have a baby for 9 years. Advise, please."

Nigerians react to the story

OKo Oti Dandy said:

"I can't wait to get married so that my wife younger sister will be visiting us during Holidays ."

Nnoruka Ebere Chinedu said:

"This is an ikegwuru situation, But seriously where some of you de get mind to betray una blood this way still de shock me.

"If you can comfortably sleep with your sisters husband, you can't be trusted, you can still come back tomorrow for the child or to be the second wife."

Sobechi Obasi said:

"As much as people want to condemn her... Yes, she did something wrong... Especially to her sister. It's not not going to be easy for her once she finds out.

"Coming clean is a way of seeking restitution and it's the best idea.

"Since her sister needs a child, I think it's ideal to do this. But, pledging to stay away from her husband after that.

"We all make mistakes."

Amb Praizo Kalu said:

"It's really a serious mess!! However, you can't leave with the guilt forever. Talk to your parents and person (s) your sister listens to. Though it won't be easy with her."

Chibuzor Yagazie Ikeh said:

"Give them the child n flee.

"Three parents experience is beautiful and I am one."

Legit.ng reported that a lady had accused her younger sister of taking her husband.

Lady pregnant for her sister's husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had refused termination after getting pregnant for her sister's husband.

According to Onyinye, she first got pregnant after sleeping with her sister's husband and aborted the pregnancy. She claimed that she terminated two more pregnancies before deciding to keep the third one.

However, her sister was not happy about the situation and sent her out of the house, threatening to take away the makeup shop she had opened for her.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng