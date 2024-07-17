A Nigerian lady is overjoyed that her man returned from abroad and proposed marriage to her

The lady said people discouraged her initially, as they said the man lived abroad and would abandon her

However, the man proved everyone wrong as he came back to be with his woman and also to marry her

A Nigerian lady said her man disappointed naysayers who said he would dump her.

She said her man was living abroad, and people said he would eventually leave her for another woman.

The lady shared a video showing the man proposing to her. Photo credit: TikTok/@nurse_miriam.o.

Source: TikTok

But according to a video she posted on TikTok, the man has returned to Nigeria to engage her.

In the video shared by @nurse_miriam.o, she and the man are about to get married.

The lady said:

"One thing that kept me going was the attention. No matter how busy this man is he will make time for me. It almost didn’t feel like long distance."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man comes from abroad to get married

@Julia Samson said:

"I need to experience love please, someone, please help."

@BIG _PISCES said:

"Men are not bad people they just have to like you very much."

@cutiejuice commented:

"How una dey do am? The talking stage I start I don tire just now."

@Otito said:

"Did he just grab you in front of your dad? My papa go look me bad eye. I was so shy?"

@BERRYM said:

"This will be my testimony soon."

@Big baby said:

"I love the part he dragged you back."

@user6518626368352 said:

"I pray my own comes fast to propose."

@DINMA said:

"I'm posting this on my WhatsApp status right away. I can’t wait for mine to come back though. So happy for you dear."

Lady cries as her man dumps her

In a related story, a beautiful lady was thrown into tears after her boyfriend gave her a shorter end of the stick.

The lady said the man dated her for 20 years before dumping her in what people have described as bizarre.

She said her boyfriend is now set to get married to another lady who she has always been suspecting.

Source: Legit.ng