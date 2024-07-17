A lady said her mother has worked hard and paved the way for her to relocate and live in Canada

The lady said her mother relocated to Canada 6 years ago and that she has finally travelled to join her

She said she moved to Canada to live as a permanent resident with her mother after many years of waiting

After years of being apart, a Nigerian lady has finally relocated to Canada to live with her mother.

The lady shared her story on TikTok, noting that she has moved to Canada as a permanent resident.

The lady moved to Canada to be with her mother after six years. Photo credit: TikTok/@son.amy_ and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video posted by @son.amy_, the lady said her mother moved to Canada 6 years ago when she was just 15.

According to her, many people laughed at her when she was patiently waiting for her mother to come for her.

The video she posted showed when she arrived in Canada and was welcomed by her mother.

Reactions as mother relocates daughter to Canada

@Lulu said:

"Even if she do Ashawo sef no be anyone business… she gave you a good life that’s all that’s important."

@Emmanuella said:

"Mine left when I was in JSS 2, and our last baby was 8 months old. Today, she’s 20. All 5 of us are going to her as residents."

@sugar said:

"Make theit mama sef go do ashewo for abroad if e easy. Congrats to you all. Please respect and honour her always."

@phavDigital Marketer commented:

"If e easy make their own mama enter go do am bring them too. Everybody and things wan get opinion for person life."

@Jichangwook’s wifey said:

"This is my story. My mom left when I was 17 she’s been the one carrying the whole family. I’m a graduate today thanks to her. I don’t joke with my mom. She’s my everything."

Nigerian lady moves to the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got her visa and successfully moved to the UK.

The lady, Midey Ola, applied for her work visa in Lagos and was full of joy the day she went to pick it up in Ikeja.

Midey travelled to the UK through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, but had a nine-hour layover in Qatar.

