A Nigerian lady has shared her husband's reaction after informing him about her plans to quit asking him for money

In her chat with him, she claimed that she wouldn't request for any more money because he already spent a lot on their introduction

However, the man's thoughtful response to her message gave off a mix of confusion and concern for her

A Nigerian lady shared a delightful conversation with her husband that revealed his endearing concern for her financial well-being.

After announcing her decision to stop requesting money from him, her husband responded with a mix of confusion and care.

Husband reacts to wife's decision to stop asking for money Photo credit: @chisompretty/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady leaks her chat with her husband

The lady identified as @chisompretty on TikTok claimed that his generosity during their introduction ceremony made her take the decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reacting to this, her husband probed her plans for financial support and queried if she started a business without his knowledge.

"I don't understand. Where are you planning to be getting money from? Better tell me now. Abi have our business land? You're now doing business in my back. Cause that's the only place I know that you will be getting money from," the man said in a thoughtful voice note that showed his concern for his wife.

While sharing the chat, the young woman expressed her love for the man she married and asked netizens to get a man like that.

In her words:

"POV: I told my husband I won't ask him for money till further notice cause he really spent a lot during our introduction. Get a man that will get angry if you don't ask him for money."

Reactions trail couple's conversation

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the post.

@Cynthia Joe said:

"There is not stingy man anywhere he doesn’t like you."

@BiBaAbj/lokojamua stated:

"Screaming my husband. What do you mean I can’t afford it or what or am to small to sort your expenses."

@Becky Kore wrote:

"I've said this countless time dat a man dat loves you sees spending money on you as his love language. Good men love to spend dia money on dia woman. You have a good man there."

@user40291157930917 said:

"Mine will be asking me every every minutes, do you need anything. Bro you just sent money some hours ago."

@Nazz said:

"I think say this thing no dey till my sister's man got mad for same reason. I was like God, am I a spoon?"

@omaLUXURY13 said:

"Make una find one relationship put me ooo. Omor men dey. Me I just dey hustle like werey."

@favie said:

"Wait oo I was here when she saw this man oo. How many months now she don dey marryy. Congrats my dearrrr."

@Jenniclevbabe1 added:

"Same thing my man always said, if I say I won’t ask u for money again. Him: tell me who will be giving u money abiu are now doing things behind me."

Watch the video below:

Husband sends huge cash to wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who was hoping to spend time with her husband was surprised when he offered something else instead.

In the clip, the husband transferred N100,000 into her account so that she could leave him alone for the day to play PES.

Source: Legit.ng