Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a young Nigerian lady toasting her crush on the street

The lady did not mind that she was in the company of her friends and collected the young man's phone number

Many men commended the lady's confidence and hailed her for making the first move on her crush

A Nigerian lady, @elledavido, has shared a video of her female friend toasting a man by herself.

@elledavido had videoed her friend while she boldly wooed a young man whom she has a crush on.

In the TikTok clip, the young man was passing by when her friend called his attention and straightway told him how she felt.

She said she likes him and laughed about his shyness. The young man smiled and didn't hesitate to put his number in her phone when she requested it.

The lady's boldness excited many men.

@elledavido's video stirred reactions

Moxie accolade said:

"The thing no dey end well but e go sweet in the beginning ,woman do give me green light well well but nah when you grow you will know it’s nothing."

_24 said:

"I check now she no die oo, My babe did this and we’re enjoy ourselves now only me money minded for no allow me approach her she too fine."

✝️ said:

"Girls dey do me this thing and I dey appreciate their confidence....nah so e suppose be."

Brenden_harvey003 said:

"If u never de this situation u no go understand."

velli_jnr❤️ said:

"This has happened to me a lot of times though , i appreciate their confidence."

Mimi chioma said:

"The boy is cute, when they start dating update us o."

FaRgO_MaN said:

"Did she die ehn ?"

Evans Anthony said:

"At least she knows what she want and go for it."

