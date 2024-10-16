A young Nigerian lady has shared her uncomfortable experience after lodging at a hotel

In the video, she lamented that the hotel kept on introducing themselves to her through a speaker inside the room

According to the lady, she could not sleep peacefully because the speaker kept on repeating the same words every five minutes

A hotel's protocol left a Nigerian lady feeling upset and sleep-deprived, prompting her to share her ordeal on social media.

The aggrieved lady took to TikTok to express her discontent, uploading a video that showed her visibly annoyed expression as she endured an audio loop inside her room.

Lady expresses anger over hotel she lodged

The hotel's automated message, intended to welcome guests, became a source of irritation to her.

In a video shared via her account @zihanny0z, the recorded message, repeated every five minutes, announced:

"Welcome to our hotel and suites. Make yourself comfortable. Smoking is prohibited in our rooms. You can connect to the Bluetooth with your room's number."

This incessant reminder disrupted the lady's peaceful night's rest, forcing her to cry out on social media.

"The hotel I lodged introduced themselves every 5 minutes. Bro you can't even sleep. Broo I have no words," she captioned the video.

Reactions trail lady's experience in hotel

The video sparked both empathy and hilarious remarks among TikTok users, with many sharing similar experiences of annoying hotel amenities.

@Ohms asked:

"The hotel you lodged in, Abi the hotel wey them lodge you which one?"

@BIGGESTLAMBORGHINI asked:

"How much did you pay because I dey go there and I haven’t experience this."

@Graciee said:

"I know this hotel at abule egba. Funniest part is that they have club on their roof top so aside from this sound, the noise coming from the rooftop won’t allow you to sleep too because the place is not sound proof."

@Deion Ogbeni stated:

"There is no way they won’t be able to stop that, cause they will refund me that moment."

@aybanks stated:

"Did you try connecting to the speaker? Maybe it would have stopped."

Watch the video below:

Lady protects herself at hotel

