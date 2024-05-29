Nigerian Man Returns from Abroad Rich After 9 Years, Gives Family Members Money
- A young Nigerian Nigerian man had a grand homecoming after staying abroad for almost a decade
- The man returned during the wedding ceremony of one his family members as many celebrated him
- Many people surrounded the abroad returnee as he brought out wads of cash before greeting his dad
A Nigerian man who travelled out of the country for better opportunities returned in a grand style.
After nine years abroad, the man came back with an escort, and his personal security opened his door for him.
Man saw family again after 9 years
His family members jumped in excitement when they saw him come down. They rushed into arms.
The man (@alfred__kings) came during a wedding ceremony, so many people witnessed his homecoming. He had wads of cash to gift to family members.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Mr Billz4Canada said:
"To all of out there we must return big Amen."
Nwoke Oma_Tv said:
"Imagine say you come back with okada nobody go come greet you."
Westlife Pmd said:
"What if He did not come back this big hope he will be this welcomed? Thank GOD you made it big and healthy if not no one would believe U did your best."
Miracle Godwin Nwite said:
"I must return home with bigger wealth, in the name of Jesus christ name, Amen."
Dubai Burger said:
"Na last born fit jump on u like this."
odinakajude860 said:
"Abeg make we try the spary our father's too, more blessings to the family."
LOCAL MAN said:
"I don't know you but I'm happy to see you return big. Glory be God."
Mmiri Nah Mandela said:
"Thank God u return this way if not hmmmmm."
Kelvin B. said:
"God abeg remember me I want to go with plenty money so I can make my mom happy like this."
Man returned from abroad with nothing
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man narrated a painful story of how he lived abroad for 30 years but returned empty-handed.
Pastor Joseph Ibironke said he moved to the UK around 1983/1984 in search of the proverbial greener pastures.
Source: Legit.ng
