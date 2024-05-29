A young Nigerian Nigerian man had a grand homecoming after staying abroad for almost a decade

The man returned during the wedding ceremony of one his family members as many celebrated him

Many people surrounded the abroad returnee as he brought out wads of cash before greeting his dad

A Nigerian man who travelled out of the country for better opportunities returned in a grand style.

After nine years abroad, the man came back with an escort, and his personal security opened his door for him.

Man saw family again after 9 years

His family members jumped in excitement when they saw him come down. They rushed into arms.

The man (@alfred__kings) came during a wedding ceremony, so many people witnessed his homecoming. He had wads of cash to gift to family members.

Mr Billz4Canada said:

"To all of out there we must return big Amen."

Nwoke Oma_Tv said:

"Imagine say you come back with okada nobody go come greet you."

Westlife Pmd said:

"What if He did not come back this big hope he will be this welcomed? Thank GOD you made it big and healthy if not no one would believe U did your best."

Miracle Godwin Nwite said:

"I must return home with bigger wealth, in the name of Jesus christ name, Amen."

Dubai Burger said:

"Na last born fit jump on u like this."

odinakajude860 said:

"Abeg make we try the spary our father's too, more blessings to the family."

LOCAL MAN said:

"I don't know you but I'm happy to see you return big. Glory be God."

Mmiri Nah Mandela said:

"Thank God u return this way if not hmmmmm."

Kelvin B. said:

"God abeg remember me I want to go with plenty money so I can make my mom happy like this."

