A maid has stirred reactions as she shared how an American man she met online transformed her life

According to her, he met her when she worked as a maid and remarked that she was too precious to be someone's servant

The emotional lady shared how he set up three restaurants for her in Lagos despite not seeing her in person before

A Lagos maid has celebrated online as her American lover opened three restaurants for her in Nigeria.

In a now private video on TikTok, the maid detailed their love story and showcased her businesses proudly.

The overjoyed lady was in tears as she showed off her businesses. Photo Credit: @nuellachisom0

@nuellachisom0 noted that they have been dating for eight months and have never met in person.

The white man didn't like her occupation

She revealed her man wasn't pleased to hear she earned a living as a maid and said she was too precious to be someone's servant.

This led to his financial aid. In her words:

"He met me when I was working as a maid and he said I am too precious to be someone’s servant. So he opened three restaurants for me in Lagos. We haven’t met in person yet. We have been dating for eight months."

Her now-unavailable video has sent netizens into a frenzy.

Mixed reactions trailed the maid's testimony

realjudy__ said:

"That’s a man right there !! Man raised with love and compassion… them never knack ooo but see the investments !! My sister your own good."

mercy_alexo said:

"Una no dey shut up for this app? Stop talking about everything on social media. We were not there when he met you and no I am not bitter. This could potentially spoil things for her, I mean be grateful for everything but keep your source a secret that’s how you advance in life. Know when not to speak."

cas_hair_gallery said:

"Na just one destiny helper you need ohand your life will change for the best."

inumidun_ said:

"Congratulations and learn to cover your mouth when you eat cuz nobody is truly happy for you, before they will use kayamata to collect your Erumussss."

iamtofemi said:

"Big Congratulations to you Chisom, but how come you both haven't met in person, yet "he meet you when you are working as a maid"??"

dandavidfilms said:

"Congrats but If u know u can’t keep ur legs one place. Don’t visit him over there o. Gun play for America na slap for 9ja o. Them no Dey break their heart o cus they love deeply."

Lady overjoyed as white lover arrives Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady had celebrated online as her older white lover landed in Nigeria for her.

"Finally my UK man don finally come meet me for Nigeria. He even come with he friend," she wrote.

In another video, she hinted at leaving for the United Kingdom with him soon. Mixed reactions have trailed her videos. Some people tackled her for dating an old man.

