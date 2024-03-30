A Nigerian family is looking for a son who was born to them, who they have never seen or known where he is

According to a birth certificate seen on X, the child was born on May 5, 1999, and he is supposed to be 25 years old now

According to the birth certificate, which was registered in Surulere, he was named Adewole Michael Ibukunoluwa Onyekachukwu

A Nigerian man has said his family is looking for a child born to them in 1999, but whose whereabouts they don't know.

The man, Olusegun Adewole Samson Ifeanyichukwu, told Legit.ng that they had never seen the child who is supposed to be his step brother.

Olusegun said they have never seen his half-brother. Photo credit: X/@shegx_reborn.

Source: Twitter

Olusegun made a post on X, noting that the family did not know if the child was dead or still alive.

He said the only clue they have to his existence is a copy of his birth certificate, which is in their possession.

Apparently, the child is from another mother, and Olusegun said the family wants to locate him.

He wrote on X:

"I have a stepbrother that I’m looking for so badly, don’t know if he’s dead or alive but this birth certificate is the only thing that we (me, my siblings) know of (long story) I know twitter can do amazing things, Twitter please help me find Ibukun."

Speaking to Legit.ng in a short chat, Olusegun said:

"Me and my siblings just want to find him, we feel it’s just about right. We’ve never seen him and never met him. It’s a very complicated story that what I know is very minimal."

According to the birth certificate shared on X, the child was named Adewole Michael Ibukunoluwa Onyekachukwu.

The birth certificate was registered in Surulere, Lagos and Ibukunoluwa's birthday was marked as May 5, 1999, which means he should be 25 now.

See the post below:

Reactions to story of a missing child

@iamkelechiO said:

"I pray you find him alive and in good health."

@Omoiyaoluko said:

"With this kind of information you’ve, I would suggest you take your search to Facebook."

Missing baby found in Niger state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chinedu Chukwueke, a baby who got missing in Niger state, was found.

Chinedu was abducted from his mother's hair-dressing salon by a lady who was said to have come there to learn work.

The baby's father, Chikezie Chuks, confirmed to Legit.ng in a telephone chat that his child has been found in good health.

Source: Legit.ng