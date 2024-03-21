A lady has said it is better for her to remain a baby mama instead of getting into marriage with her man

The lady who is currently pregnant with her second child said being married is like carrying a heavy load on her head

She maintained that being a baby mama is easier since she could leave the relationship any time she wants

A Nigerian lady said it was preferable to be a baby mama than for her to be committed to a married life.

The lady made the statement in the comment section of a TikTok video she shared to show off her pregnancy for her man.

The lady is carrying her second child for her man. Photo credit: TikTok/@pretty_rib.

Source: TikTok

The pregnant woman with the TikTok name, Drama Queen, said she was carrying her second child for her man without being married to him.

Drama Queen mentioned that being married was like carrying plenty of loads, but as she was a baby mama, it was easier to 'japa' anytime.

Her words:

"Same here o. Marriage ke? I will be feeling like dey carry load on my head. I still prefer being a baby mama na anytime I fit japa."

Meanwhile, mixed reactions followed the video. While some people threw their weights behind her, others said they would like to be married.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady says she prefers being a baby mama

@Aramide9772 said:

"That's me. My parents are seriously disturbing me and me all I need is shop."

@BIG PEACE said:

"Me I born two before my husband pay my bride price."

@Maya Simon said:

"What people can’t get Dey make it look like Dey don’t want it."

@Aramide9772 commented:

"Sure as a wife I, deserve alot most especially the ring but that won't bring food to my table."

Bride gets nice gift during her wedding

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that it was a joyful moment when two friends stormed a wedding with an unexpected gift for the bride.

In a trending clip, the bride opened the box thinking it contained a pair of shoes, but it had about N4 million in it.

The bride was surprised beyond words after she opened the box and saw the money and the written note.

Source: Legit.ng