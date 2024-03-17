A video of a white man acting like his Nigerian wife has sent social media users into a frenzy and amused people

The white man had a wrapper around his waist and behaved like he watched his wife act whenever she left the shower

Nigerians were particular about how he switched between Nigerian slangs and spoke Pidgin during his performance

A white man has been hailed on social media for funnily acting like his Nigerian wife whenever she finished bathing.

"Acting like my Nigerian wife when she just got out of the shower," a video on the couple's TikTok page was captioned.

His wife laughed in the background as she watched her husband behave like her.

In the viral video, the man had a Nigerian wrapper around his waist and acted as if covering his nakedness from being seen by his wife.

Switching between Nigerian slangs and Pidgin, the man funnily warned his wife not to come near him.

"You dey jonse," he told her, quite to her amusement.

In another funny video, a woman acted like her husband.

The white man's display amused people

chykmore_Enterprise said:

"OMG, ds guy is a good actor, u don teach am pidgin English and he learns so fast."

Mimi j said:

"Hahahaha , justice for this white man because our sister Don turn am to Nigeria man... nice acting."

Hope Abayomi said:

"From this video demonstration, this man don suffer for our sister's hand. E wife na agbero from my place."

Black diamond said:

''She don spoil the oyibo finish."

edith Christopher said:

"Invite him for the town hall meeting he can now join."

Constance Nweke said:

"Give him his Nigerian passport… we fully accept and name him as one of us."

Frau Amy said:

"Them don baptise am with Nigerian water."

Man acts like his wife

