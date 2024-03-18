A Nigerian man living in the UK has narrated what he went through at the hands of a lady he took abroad

According to the man, he brought his girlfriend to live with him in the UK, and she got pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl

The lady later took the baby girl and ran from the house, and she is now demanding N19.9 million before he can be allowed access to the child

A Nigerian man said his baby mama is demanding N19.9 million from him to allow him access to their baby.

The young man lives in the UK, and he said he was the one who brought the lady to the country as his girlfriend.

The lady is demanding for money before she would allow the man to see their baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@mazi_okeke1 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

When she came to the UK and got pregnant and bore a baby for him, the man said the lady changed.

He said after giving birth to the child, he returned from church one day to see that his baby mama had disappeared.

Eventually, when he found her, she had rented her own apartment where she lived with the baby.

The man said his baby mama refused to return to the house and instead was demanding N19.9 million to allow him access to the child.

He shared his story in a video posted on TikTok by Mazi Okeke. He said the incident happened in 2010, meaning the baby is now 14 years old.

Reactions as man shares experience with his girlfriend in the UK

@Teddy said:

"From the way he’s speaking we need to hear the lady's side."

@1 n OnLY JOJO said:

"Me that was Born and raised here don’t even talk like this."

@Tee’s bites said:

"You mistreated her and she ran away."

@kokoTheEntertainer said:

"Let’s hear the woman’s side of the story first, a woman cannot just leave a good man."

