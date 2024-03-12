A video shows the moment a Nigerian woman returned from abroad to the embrace of his young child

The woman was said to have travelled abroad for Omugwo, and she spent 9 months there

Her last-born child, who greatly missed her during her absence, was in tears when she finally returned

After spending nine months abroad, a Nigerian woman has finally returned to reunite with her family in Nigeria.

The woman was abroad for Omugwo, during which time her children missed her back home in Nigeria.

The woman's lastborn was happy to see her.

The person that appeared most affected was her last-born child, who was in profuse years when he finally saw his mother.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @nmaxclusive, the younger child embraced his mother with tears in his eyes.

The warm embrace lasted very long. Many social media users said they could relate.

Reactions as Nigerian woman returns from omugwo

@mimi said:

"His seniors don show him shege as mama no dey house. That's why he is crying because of waiting he saw for those senior people hands. He don wash plates tire lol."

@Elfridalidat reacted:

"If she went abroad for omugo, she needs new house and a new environment abeg this one too old."

@The_Introvert said:

"All lastborn, let’s gather here."

@Benita remarked:

"Na me be this ooo. I cry sotee they waybill me go meet my mama."

@user9519861103506 reacted:

"In my next world, I will still be the last born. Edey sweet eeh."

@cynthiachinaza549 said:

"Our last born is 23 years, but this girl nearly use call finish my mum when she come omugwu for place. My mum go home in one month because of her calls."

