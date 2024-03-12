A Nigerian woman shared how she spent the N1.5 million her husband gave her as their flight fare from Lagos to Owerri

A Nigerian woman decided to use the money her husband gave her to book a flight for the family to buy foodstuff.

She said they were supposed to travel to Owerri, Imo state and she was supposed to book the flight at the cost of N1.5 million for the whole family.

The woman said her husband gave her money for flight tickets but she used it to buy food.

But when she collected the money, she decided to spend it in a different way as she bought a lot of food items and clothes.

She ordered fish in a carton and also bought a lot of stockfish, a bag of onions and other important food items.

Her decision to buy food instead of the family travel by air sparked many reactions among her followers. The video was shared by @nikkychu.

Reactions as woman uses money for flight ticket to buy food

@Don-Mayor0 said:

"God bless you because I told my guys we came back from Turkey that I rather sleep days for hold up that pay 250k for a flight."

@Hycenth90 said:

"My elder sis did the same. She arrived from USA with the kids. Flight was much."

@Chy Chy said:

"You do well biko. My friend left Lagos with her family around 4am. 11 am they were already in the East."

@LORD D`OR MASSACRE said:

"The lord is your strength... I pray for Wisdom upon you to manage your family & resources wisely."

