A lady shared the story of how her father had paid up bills for his family before finally passing on

She said bills such as electricity, gas and water were discovered to have been settled upfront to last them for years

She said her mother has never paid any bill in the house, and it was when her father died they were calling the places he made the payments

A lady has shared the story of her father, who paid their upfront before he sadly passed on.

The lady, @AriThinks, shared the story on X, stating how much love she has for the man who took care of them even in death.

The lady expressed love for her father. Photo credit: Getty Images/Electravk and Bloomberg. Lady's photo used for illustration only and has nothing to do with story.

Source: Getty Images

She said after her father died, they found out that gas, water and electricity bills were all paid for, and they would last for many years after his death.

The lady said her mother has never paid any bill since her loving father took care of every single bill in the house.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Her words:

"My Dad passed a few days ago and my Mom doesn’t even know who he makes payments to because she’s never paid a bill. So we call and find out that like all the bills were paid up 6 months in advance. He put credits on the gas water and electric that will last her years. Love him."

The story touched the hearts of many social media users, who also took to the comment section to praise the man.

See the post below:

Reactions as man pays bills for family before he died

@Lewa_Forbes_ said:

"He loves her. Even death couldn’t take that away. May his sweet soul rest in perfect peace."

@RudeBoi2024 commented:

"My condolences to you and your family Queen! Bless your hearts - you had a REAL man at the helm!"

@Nueladedoyinfi1 remarked:

"Accept my condolences but your father is truly an amazing man, RIP to him. Not all heroes wears cape."

Dad makes his daughter's hair

Meanwhile, a dotting dad was praised by social media users because of how well he treated his daughter.

In a video trending on TikTok, the good father was spotted helping his daughter to make her hair.

A caption on the video says the man just returned from work when he suspended his rest to attend to his daughter.

Source: Legit.ng