"You Go Explain Tire": Lady in Relationship With Military Man Shares His Commanding Chat With Her
- A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to give netizens a snippet of what her relationship with a military man looks like
- She released her WhatsApp conversation with him where he told her not to question his directive
- Her leaked chat sparked discussions around dating military men as some ladies shared how theirs is
A Nigerian lady has caused a stir as she released one of her WhatsApp chats with her military boyfriend.
The chat showed the man admonishing her not to question him.
Mixed reactions trailed the chat, prompting @beccaola2 to provide a background to it.
"He just didn't want me to leave the house on val day," she wrote while releasing the full conversation that led to his admonition.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
According to her, some people thought he abuses her.
Watch the video below:
Mixed reactions trailed her video
Pretty suspect said:
"Someone I know will be like *when am serious,you should also be serious.''
Hassy said:
"You sef you wan Dey whinewhy you go go Dey question chief commander."
user1681597102749 said:
"I do cry everyday because no hanging out for me again at this my age."
kekeli said:
"Mine will said be serious and don’t question me erh is not easy ooh."
megafashions said:
"One guy told me that he is never answerable to a woman he cares for i ran like I have never ran."
charming said:
"Y'all are not talking about being stingy my own stingy oo, before you see money you go explain tire."
Ruby of Life said:
"Mine said if I say am I clear!!
"Say clear sir... that's the standard."
Eight said:
"I will question you till thy kingdom come."
Things to note before wedding a soldier
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported five things to take note of before marrying a soldier.
Before thinking about getting married to you, they are already married to the military, and you will always play the role of a second fiddle.
Your soldier partner will consistently do what his job requires and go wherever they want him to, regardless of what you want. If you are a person who always wants your desires to be satisfied by your partner, then you need to have a rethink.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng