A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to give netizens a snippet of what her relationship with a military man looks like

She released her WhatsApp conversation with him where he told her not to question his directive

Her leaked chat sparked discussions around dating military men as some ladies shared how theirs is

A Nigerian lady has caused a stir as she released one of her WhatsApp chats with her military boyfriend.

The chat showed the man admonishing her not to question him.

Mixed reactions trailed the chat, prompting @beccaola2 to provide a background to it.

"He just didn't want me to leave the house on val day," she wrote while releasing the full conversation that led to his admonition.

According to her, some people thought he abuses her.

Mixed reactions trailed her video

Pretty suspect said:

"Someone I know will be like *when am serious,you should also be serious.''

Hassy said:

"You sef you wan Dey whinewhy you go go Dey question chief commander."

user1681597102749 said:

"I do cry everyday because no hanging out for me again at this my age."

kekeli said:

"Mine will said be serious and don’t question me erh is not easy ooh."

megafashions said:

"One guy told me that he is never answerable to a woman he cares for i ran like I have never ran."

charming said:

"Y'all are not talking about being stingy my own stingy oo, before you see money you go explain tire."

Ruby of Life said:

"Mine said if I say am I clear!!

"Say clear sir... that's the standard."

Eight said:

"I will question you till thy kingdom come."

Things to note before wedding a soldier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported five things to take note of before marrying a soldier.

Before thinking about getting married to you, they are already married to the military, and you will always play the role of a second fiddle.

Your soldier partner will consistently do what his job requires and go wherever they want him to, regardless of what you want. If you are a person who always wants your desires to be satisfied by your partner, then you need to have a rethink.

