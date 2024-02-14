A Nigerian driver narrated his sad experience involving a lady he picked up from the Lekki area of Lagos

According to him, she came out with a man who appeared like a sugar daddy but when she entered his car, she broke down in tears

He was about to zoom off when the man waved at him to come meet him and that was when he heard the full story

A Nigerian man, @Max_J619, has shared how a lady abandoned her ailing mother to be with a man.

In a viral thread on X, @Max_J619 narrated that he picked the lady from Lekki and was to take her to Bariga, Lagos.

The images used here are for illustration purposes and are not related to the story. Photo Credit: Robin Gentry, Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

revealed the lady appeared on the scene in tears with a man who looked like a sugar daddy.

He said the man revealed to him that the lady had been with him for days, leaving her sick mum at home, adding that her mother has passed away. read in part:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"...Was about going when I saw him (the sugar daddy) wave at me to come meet him.

"Excused myself to meet with him.

"Then he said "that girl no get sense, if she say make you carry her come back here, no gree. Her mama no well and she die today. The girl get mind come camp here for days leaving her sick mother".

"I was speechless as he narrated. Tipped me 20k.

"Entered my car and she asked, "what was he telling you?" I answered, "nothing, he pleaded to drive safely since you're special to him".

"She kept crying and making calls. All I could hear from the phone was screams and yells of people..."

See his tweet below:

Netizens criticise the lady

@olori_hadassah said:

"Tbh when it comes to taking care of a sick family, it's not easy.

"Not everyone can handle it or make sacrifices.

"Just pray you have people who love you genuinely to stay by your side when you're frail.

"I'm sure she'll have lots of regrets."

@Ogschmurda said:

"Small time dem go say there are no good men out there, even sugar daddy na better person."

@SochiUzoma said:

"Tomorrow somebody son will play love with her. Ignore a woman’s past at your peril. If her past is satisfactory, you can forge ahead.

"We make mistakes but some mistakes are irredeemable."

@Uyoyoghene_ said:

"And she doesn’t even come of as remorseful. God forbid!"

@dammygtnet said:

"Abandoning her sick mother for gbola was a height of irresponsibility. Omo ale jatijati."

Man surprises pretty lady on road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had surprised a beautiful lady on the road.

While the lady was walking into a shop to get something, he followed her. After calling the lady's attention, he presented her with two pieces of paper with different options.

Surprised by the man's action, the lady picked a paper that read "bag". The man dipped his hand into his backpack and brought out a bag for her.

She was so joyful and amazed by the strange gift. She knelt for the man in appreciation and hugged him tight.

Source: Legit.ng