A black woman has expressed her burning desire to move on with her life and achieve happiness

In a touching video which has gone viral, the 38-year-old woman said she has no children or a husband

Many women showed her support with kind words, while others narrated their stories similar to hers

Fatimah Abdullahi Ahmed, a woman in her late 30s, has opened up about not having a life partner and kids at her age.

She opened up about how people often said she looked younger than her age.

The image used here is for illustration purpose and is not related to the story. Photo Credit: Aaron Amat

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTok video that @limitlesssmedia shared which lasted over eight minutes, she spoke about her background at length and how she desired to move on with her life.

"I am almost 38. I feel like I should go back to the people I grew up with..."

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to Fatimah, her mother passed away when she was a toddler. Her emotional video touched people.

Watch the video below:

People sent her words of encouragement

mandeqhajjiali said:

''Am 28 and same no money no job no husband just I and myself but I don't regret Alhamdullillah it's Allah's plan after all."

Ann said:

"Look how you’re glowing. You look like you’re 20! No kids and no stress."

Malmö Landskrona Helsingborg said:

"I understand her. She’s smart. It is extremely difficult for a woman to find a good stable loyal faithful kind caring man today."

Fffxo said:

"You look young because you don't have the stress of a husband & kids."

Maya||CONTENT CREATOR said:

''My Cousin sister got married at 43 and had 2 sets of twins, at 45 she had 4 kids by the end of 2023.

"Allah's time is perfect wallahi."

shikohgracious said:

"I'm 40, single and no kids. living and loving life. I love my life. cheer up- it's not the end of the world."

nia said:

"You’re not alone sis. I’m 24 no children no husband even no boyfriend."

Woman in her 30s searches for love online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white woman has taken to social media in search of love.

The woman, Laura, said on TikTok that she was 38 years old and could not afford to be alone anymore.

Laura told her followers on TikTok that she did not care where the man would come from as all she needed was a male partner. Also, money or material things did not matter to Laura as she was only interested in finding real love.

Source: Legit.ng