Nigerians have begun offering advice to a man after he revealed the mind-boggling proposal he received for his father's land

According to the young Nigerian man, his father acquired the property at N250k back in the year 2000

His revelation has received mixed reactions, with some advising his dad not to sell it for the amount offered

A Nigerian man, Joseph Okoro, caused quite a stir on social media after revealing he recently received an N80 million proposal for his father's property.

Joseph said his father bought the land for N250k in 2000.

He remarked that if one is patient, real estate would change such a fellow's life. His Facebook post read:

"Yesterday I received a proposal of N80m for a property my dad bought for N250k in year 2000

"If you’re patient Real Estate will change your life."

Nigerians were divided offering advice on whether or not Joseph's dad should sell the property.

Nigerians react to the development

Miracle Onochie said:

"No Gree for anybody oooh, even if you choose to sell. Look for the highest bidder.

"In three years to come most persons will be pricing that property for 200 million Naira."

Nnamdi Matthew Nwedu said:

"Great stuff. If an investor proposes 80M, that's more reason why I would keep it."

Nwachukwu Onyekachi said:

"I will advise you take it if you need the money and use it and buy some promising location somewhere else.

"With 10M, you can still get another good promising location."

Olowookere Sikiru said:

"Real Estate investment is not get rich quick scheme, it is not a ponzi scheme.

"It is not guesswork, your high ROI depends on your test of patient (Time)."

Okeke Kenneth said:

"Let me go and ask my father if he has a land that people can start pricing."

Ovie Ogaga said:

"As at the year 2000 the value of 250,000 is the value of 250,000,000 now in 2024 if not more than.

"Except you are in dire need of liquidity, make you no gree for anybody cause that's loss to an extent."

