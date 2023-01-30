Without engaging in fraud, a Nigerian woman flipped her N1.5 million to N90 million thanks to real estate

The woman said that she bought somebody else's farm at N1.5 million and saw its value increase by over 300 percent

She opened up that the land she acquired then was not developed and had edibles like ugwu leaves and corn

An unidentified Nigerian woman has revealed that she sold a land she acquired at N1.5 million for N90 million 15 years later.

Her statement shocked a man in the background of the TikTok video who was somewhat interviewing her.

She bought it at N1.5m 15 years ago. Photo Credit: TikTok/@monez_real_estate, American Farm Bureau Federation, Villa Afrika Realty

Source: UGC

While stating her readiness to provide the receipt for the transaction if requested, the woman shed light on the said property.

According to her, the land she acquired then was someone's farm that was already growing edibles like corn and ugwu leaves.

She added that it was not even developed. In her words:

"And it was not developed. It was somebody's farm that I bought. There was corn, there was ugwu and all sorts of...I saw ridges there..."

Social media reactions

Che_Che said:

"Convert N1.5m to dollars at the rate of that day and N90m at today’s rate to see what was actually gained. Someone here sold in higher naira but low $."

Alan Chloé said:

"Not going to lie. There is no much profit, 1.5m 15 years ago converted to today price is almost 90m. Na inflation just Dey mke the figure Dey high."

C N said:

"Good for her but many people that started business with 1.5m 15 years ago are billionaires now. Land is good savings though but the hype is much jor."

cynthiairakoze196 said:

"2019 my mom bought a land 5 M, I had 3 M she begged to buy land I no gree,I started a business it crashed now her land value 20M."

princedollar575 said:

"Y'all keep talking about what 1.5m was worth 15yrs ago, let's face facts 1.5m of 2008 in today's value is close to 10m, her selling for 90m is a great."

Benco classic said:

"It takes only God's grace to see 15 years in this generation. Thank God you are alive to see your investment."

Kelvin Ogboru said:

"Real estate is a one of the most lucrative business around, although it must be said that it's not a get rich quick venture o."

Source: Legit.ng