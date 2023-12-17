Global site navigation

"I Wanted to Look Like a Baddie" - TikTok Lady in Tears Over Hairstyle That Didn't Fit Her
Family and Relationships

"I Wanted to Look Like a Baddie" - TikTok Lady in Tears Over Hairstyle That Didn't Fit Her

by  Israel Usulor
  • A TikTok lady attracted attention on the video-sharing platform after showing off her hairstyle
  • She said she was not comfortable with the style she got at the salon and that it wasn't what she wanted
  • According to her, the hairstyle was supposed to make her look like a Gen Z baddie, but she still looked normal

A lady has cried out on TikTok after failing to get the hairstyle she paid for at the salon.

The young lady, @bongidee, noted that she wanted the hairstyle to make her look like a Gen Z baddie.

Lady shares hair style she got at salon.
She said the hairstyle was not what she wanted. Photo credit: TikTok/@bongidee.
Source: TikTok

However, when she looked into the mirror, she said nothing changed in her appearance, and there was little to indicate she was a baddie.

She noted that she still looked like a normal girl, instead of a baddie which was her original intention before getting the briads.

Some of her followers, however, said the hair looked nice and that they saw nothing wrong with it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady cries after getting her hair done

@LungiTOL said:

"I had the same problem, large sections, thin braids. Never going back to that salon again."

@Qobo0828 commented:

"Girl, why didn’t you tell the hairdresser that?"

@Patience Mncube said:

"At least you are crying inside of a car. I was walking the streets with tears flowing down my face."

@KgopotsoSethChawane said:

"I had to look up what Baddie braids look like. Aaah wena they were economizing on the hairpiece. How much did you pay?"

@Zakithi Tshezi said:

"Not me running fast to search what is a Baddie and what it looks like."

@thapelokaira said:

"I can't be the only person who prefers less braid volume. Those braids are perfect for this heat."

@Ala.nde_S said:

"I know how it feels to have small bun knotless braids. It's painful."

Lady makes her hair by herself

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a lady with hairdressing skills made her hair by herself instead of going to the salon and paying money for it.

The lady recorded a video showing how she managed to make the hair into a ponytail using simple tools.

The video attracted her followers' attention after it was posted on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng

