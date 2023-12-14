A Nigerian mother who is travelling to the UK for Omugwu went viral on TikTok because of how she spoke at the airport

When she was asked where she was going, she changed her accent and pronounced words like white people

The short video has sparked funny reactions on TikTok, where it was posted by her daughter

A woman who is going to the UK for omugwo spoke in a funny way when she arrived at the airport for her flight.

The cute-looking woman stirred many reactions with the way she changed her accent to sound like that of Oyinbo people.

The woman changed her accent to sound like Oyinbo. Photo credit: TikTok/@omugwormama.

Her daughter, who was with her at the airport, asked her where she was going, and she said she was going to the UK.

In the second response, she said she was going to do Omugwo, but the way she answered the two questions caused laughter on TikTok.

Many TikTok users said they would also like their mother to travel abroad for Omugwu. The video was shared by @omugwormama.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian mother speaks like Oyinbo at the airport

@omowumisandra36 said:

"I claim for my mother."

@dad First daughter said:

"Congratulations mummy. It is my mom's turn."

@Thollygold commented:

"My mum will also experience this in Jesus name Amen."

@faith clara said:

"I claim it for my mother in Jesus name. My mama will definitely come abroad to bathe my child."

@user595602143005 reacted:

"My children shall be successful and I shall travel all over the world to visit them."

@Lanzy gedi said:

"I will video my mum like dis one day by the grace of GOD."

@geraldineraymond9 said:

"See the way I am smiling. This is gonna be my mom soon."

@Victoria20 remarked:

"I claim this for my mother. No power will stand against it in Jesus' name, amen."

