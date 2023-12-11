A Nigerian lady took to TikTok to leak the funny voice notes she got from a suya seller whom she patronised

The lady said the suya merchant got her number after she used her Opay account to transfer money to him

Knowing very well that Opay customers use phone numbers as account numbers, the man copied the number and sent voice notes to it

The lady said the suya seller got her number through Opay. Photo credit: TikTok/@loisakleo.

She revealed that the man apparently got her number after she made a bank transfer to him using her Opay account.

The man is aware that Opay account holders make use of their phone number as account number, which was why he sent a voice not to the lady.

In the funny voice notes, the man was telling the lady that he would send her some money for airtime.

The lady explained in the comment section of the video:

"I bought suya and sent money to him through opay, then the next morning he texted me. He told me last night he had three wives."

He also promised to call her, indicating that he may have fallen for the lady.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as suya seller sends voice notes to female customer

@Andybestdey4u said:

"Omoh who go help me tell aboki what his planning can't work outhe really wanna love you and spoil you with the little he has, but God abeg."

@Idomeh wise commented:

"E wan first send you card make you know say e no come to play."

@anni blizz said:

"One thing about hausa men they take care of their women, how aboki take get your number."

