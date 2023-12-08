A handsome baby boy went viral on TikTok after his mother posted a video of him

The boy had long hair, which made him look more like a girl, especially after it was braided

A lot of social media users have professed their undying admiration for him and prayed to give birth to a kid like him

A cute baby boy who looks like a girl stunned netizens after his mother posted a video of him on TikTok.

The boy looked so handsome that many people mistook him for a girl.

The baby boy looks like a girl. Photo credit: TikTok/@kenandmama1.

Source: TikTok

The boy had long hair like a girl. In the video, the hair was braided into beautiful cornrows.

The mother, @kenandmama1, said in the caption of the video that she asked for a cute son and got one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her words:

"I asked for a cute son, and my son really said I got you mom. Yes oo, he came with so much hair and hates barbing saloon."

Her followers expressed deep admiration for the boy and said they would like to give birth to a baby like him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens admire cute baby boy

@thehairville said:

"Awwww. He is so preeeeeettty. I love his diastema."

@brown said:

"Nah boy be this? I hope he won’t turn to a girl oo."

@astray said:

"Why this small boy resemble me? Abi na my child be this?"

@elchapo22 asked:

"Do you have a specific product for his hair?"

@Loner said:

"Shey you don rush go born my son? Anyways return my son before we reach court."

@BIGBAIBEEYYY commented:

"Chaiii. This baby is supposed be my own ooh. I know what I’m saying."

Another baby trends on TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a chubby baby went viral after his parents shared a video of him. In one of the videos, the baby was seen with his father as the man held him close.

Many netizens admired the child's physical stature, saying he looked strong and able-bodied.

The video received more than 1.8 million views as some asked his parents what they fed him with.

Source: Legit.ng