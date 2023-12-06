A pump attendant at a filling station has flaunted her beauty in a viral TikTok video

The lady was spotted at a filling station where she was attending to a customer, and seconds later, she transformed into a slay queen

The fuel attendant said some people believed she was into fraud due to her glamourous appearance

A trending video on TikTok showed a lady who shared the wrong assumption people had about her. She said some thought she was into fraud due to her appearance.

In the video, the lady made it clear that she works as a pump attendant at a filling station.

The lady transformed into a cute slay queen after work. Photo credit: TikTok/@thacute_sommie.

Source: TikTok

The lady, @thacute_sommie, was seen serving customers who came to buy fuel at the station.

In another scene, she showed when she had finished work and transformed into a slay queen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sommie jumped on the TikTok trend in which people show themselves at work and also after work.

Despite her glamorous appearance, Sommie claimed she had not received her salary for four months.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as filling station attendant transforms into a slay queen

@Amaka said:

"Aside from cruise, u see fuel attendants, those people have money. If you know you know sha."

@Abike reacted:

"You see fuel attendants and betting cashiers, dey get money."

@AnnieVii~Nwunye Chief commented:

"You see waitresses, fuel attendants and betting cashiers, if you like dey underrate them. They get too much money."

@user54847353741 said:

"Fuel attendant in the day time and .... in de night God bless your hustle my sis."

@Oladimeji Nofisat said:

"I be fuel attendant I sabi how e dey go."

@Success said:

"Especially during fuel scarcity. Use calculator sell, sell injector cleaner your 1 month salary go com out."

@lenalare2 said:

"I wan follow attend for this fuel attendant."

Lady meets her husband at the filling station

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man fell deeply in love with a filling station attendant who once sold fuel to him.

The lady posted a video of the filling station where she worked and where she met the man who married her.

Their love story trended on social media after she shared the heartwarming video on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng