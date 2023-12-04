Global site navigation

Kind Family Supports Lady's Business Dream, Builds Tattoo Shop for Her with Cool Interior Decor
by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian lady rejoiced as her family members supported her tattoo business and built her a well-furnished shop
  • A portion of the family's compound was used for the space as bricklayers dug a foundation near the lady's house
  • Many young people said that the lady was so lucky to have a family interested in her business dream

A Nigerian lady has gone online to praise his family for making her business dream a reality.

She shared a video of the small business space her family built for her tattoo business in their compound.

Lady and her tattoo shop/Foundation with blocks.
The lady showed off the interior decor of her shop. Photo source: @k_sola22
Source: TikTok

Lady and her tattoo shop

The family spent millions of naira to build a multi-room company so she could practice her tattoo skills and make money.

Many Nigerians who saw how her beautiful interior decor turned out asked her (@lolykush) where she got some of her materials.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Queen Bella said:

"Una way get family way Dey support una are lucky congrats."

ENIOLA_ said:

"Congratulations and thank you to your brother, where are you located."

Wiz Girlfriend said:

"Awww, congratulations."

gideonolumide1 said:

"Ordinary piercing wey i pierce my mama wan die."

honeykitchen said:

"You people that have family that support you don't know the blessings that God gave you guys oooo.. congratulations bro."

Arinkitchen said:

"God bless them and bless me too."

Omo oni nails said:

"This is hugeee congratulations."

Nothing said:

"I stay in osogbo osun state, if you’re to do home service how much would it cost me."

She replied:

"No inter state home service ma."

user3344856721879 said:

"If my family support my talent like dis maybe i for dey play Newcastle by now."

Pancakes said:

"Space still remain. I want come join ur family."

NaDa said:

"Congratulations sweetie, will visit there soon."

Lady built shop from container

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of a shop that she built using a container. Many people were amazed by the result.

At the start of the video, labourers dug a foundation before the container was placed in the space she rented.

