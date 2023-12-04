Kind Family Supports Lady's Business Dream, Builds Tattoo Shop for Her with Cool Interior Decor
- A Nigerian lady rejoiced as her family members supported her tattoo business and built her a well-furnished shop
- A portion of the family's compound was used for the space as bricklayers dug a foundation near the lady's house
- Many young people said that the lady was so lucky to have a family interested in her business dream
A Nigerian lady has gone online to praise his family for making her business dream a reality.
She shared a video of the small business space her family built for her tattoo business in their compound.
Lady and her tattoo shop
The family spent millions of naira to build a multi-room company so she could practice her tattoo skills and make money.
Many Nigerians who saw how her beautiful interior decor turned out asked her (@lolykush) where she got some of her materials.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Queen Bella said:
"Una way get family way Dey support una are lucky congrats."
ENIOLA_ said:
"Congratulations and thank you to your brother, where are you located."
Wiz Girlfriend said:
"Awww, congratulations."
gideonolumide1 said:
"Ordinary piercing wey i pierce my mama wan die."
honeykitchen said:
"You people that have family that support you don't know the blessings that God gave you guys oooo.. congratulations bro."
Arinkitchen said:
"God bless them and bless me too."
Omo oni nails said:
"This is hugeee congratulations."
Nothing said:
"I stay in osogbo osun state, if you’re to do home service how much would it cost me."
She replied:
"No inter state home service ma."
user3344856721879 said:
"If my family support my talent like dis maybe i for dey play Newcastle by now."
Pancakes said:
"Space still remain. I want come join ur family."
NaDa said:
"Congratulations sweetie, will visit there soon."
