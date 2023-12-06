A video has shown two young men's startling response after their ewedu soup scattered on the ground

Without wasting time, they got fufu and helped themselves to the littered soup, to the surprise of an elderly fellow

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of the young men eating fufu and ewedu from the ground with joy

A TikTok user shocked people with a video of two youths eating fufu and ewedu soup from the ground.

Ewedu is a soup made from jute leaves and was created by the Yoruba ethnic group.

They enjoyed their meal on the ground. Photo Credit: @say_hey_to_spyro1

Source: TikTok

It happened that the ewedu soup scattered on the ground. In the clip, the young men refused to let their effort waste and got fufu instead.

Without shame, they rubbed moulds of fufu on the littered soup and put it in their mouths. An elderly man, who spoke in Yoruba, laughed at one of the young men for joining in such an act.

The video, shared by @say_hey_to_spyro1 has gone viral on TikTok and got many talking.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Your crush said:

"My mama done because of this thing give me smackdown before."

Adeshina Nofisat Moradeke said:

"Una sure say no bi una landlord dey at work."

Main Cash of TikTok said:

"Why you no invite everyone abg e don finish make buy fufu."

Lade sugar said:

"Nothing must be wasted."

Ayodele said:

"Haaaa this happen to me when I was in school that was 2018 that is how he go too that for God for life."

midecollection7 said:

"Na both ewedu and soup pour how una do am."

Ibrahim khadijat said:

"I just dey imagine but God no go let am come to pass no when am still in my parents house."

ABIKEADE said:

"Just imagine say ur na ur mama soup and ewedu u pour for floor like this."

Young men eat fufu and soup from floor

Source: Legit.ng