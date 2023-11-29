A robot that is capable of serving food at a restaurant was spotted doing the job in a way that made people laugh

In a video that was posted on TikTok, the robot carefully brought a plate of food and placed it on a table

It was behaving as if someone somewhere was using a remote control to give it directives on what to do

An intelligent robot that can serve food at a restaurant was spotted working as a waitress.

In a trending clip posted by @user8618773353018, the robot was dressed like a woman with a nice gown and shoes.

The robot served customers like a human being. Photo credit: TikTok/@user8618773353018.

She walked gently into the restaurant with a small plate of food in her hands.

She carefully bent and placed the plate of food on the table before it. However, it was behaving as if it was taking directives from someone.

Many reactions trailed the video after it was shared on TikTok as people rushed to the comments to review the performance of the robot waitress.

However, because of how it behaved, some comments suggested it was a real human being imitating a robot.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as robot serves foot in restaurant

@essay said:

"It's giving...robot chicken."

@BEBAN said:

"Can I believe it's a robot?"

@pisey commented:

"People or robot."

@Rebeca Ramírez said:

"The girl is real. She is not a robot."

@Nassy said:

"Obviously, it's not a robot."

@Nunzia said:

"It's not a robot. It's a girl who imitates a very good robot."

@Ludmila Candy said:

"It doesn't look so much like a robot, it's just fake in the suit."

@Lory said:

"We understood that she is not a robot, but how can she have such beautiful skin, and how can she be so good."

@Doreen said:

"Am I the only one who would be afraid of a robot like that?"

Nigerian girls build robots

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that eight secondary school students built a robot that could talk.

The girls are students of Federal Government Girls College, Sagamu, Ogun state.

A video showed how the robot works, and the FGGC girls explained that they went through difficulties before achieving the feat.

