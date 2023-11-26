A TikTok video shows a van running on train tracks with some men who look like security officers in it

In the video, the van ran normally as it had wheels that seemed to be perfectly made for the train tracks

The video is trending on TikTok and getting many reactions from people who said they have never seen such in the past

Interesting reactions have trailed a short TikTok video of a small van running on train tracks.

The video was shared on TikTok by @howardwhittingham, and it appeared to be specially constructed for train tracks.

The van drove on the tracks like a train. Photo credit: TikTok/@howardwhittingham.

Source: TikTok

Instead of rubber tires, the van has wheels that look like those of a train, so it had no issues fitting in for the narrow tracks.

There was a man in the van looking as if he was on motoring duty, but this was not confirmed.

The video has gotten many reactions from numerous TikTok users who say they admire the car.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video van on train tracks

@I.T. said:

"What about if the real train is coming."

@Mayela Jimenez Quiros said:

"Haha! I saw it, and I couldn't stop laughing, the man in the car greeted me."

@hanshi_108 said:

"I thought I have seen it all only to realize there is more wonders in this world."

@Campaign ONMANY said:

"The origin of the saying, let the trains run on the road and let the cars run on the tracks instead."

@Bm Reflections25 said:

"If you see these railway advances in Europe, it already made me want to travel."

@507tornado1 said:

"This is seen in all countries that have trains or railways, this is used for road assistance and maintenance."

@cecibelldeleon said:

"My question is where it will end up, how creative, and there is no roadblock, free traffic."

