Two young men were spotted meticulously applying make-up on the face of their sister

The two men found pleasure in using make-up to beautify the face of their sister, and she allowed them

The outcome of the makeup session went viral as many said they tried their best despite not being professionals

A lady allowed her brothers to apply makeup on her face, and the out caught people's attention on TikTok.

In the video posted by @bellyqueen10, the two men were spotted meticulously applying the makeup using the necessary tools.

The lady sat and allowed her brothers to make her up. Photo credit: TikTok/@bellyqueen10.

Source: TikTok

Each of them took turns using a brush to smoothen powder on the face of their sister, who sat calmly.

The lady said her brothers have expressed interest in becoming makeup artists.

The video is captioned:

"Your brothers say they want to be makeup artists. Book my babies for your glams."

A lot of social media users commended the young men for showing their sister love.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as two men help their sister to apply makeup

@user2877752570351 said:

"Please, show us the results."

@secloset commented:

"It's the way they are sweating for me."

@true45 said:

"They hold brushes like they are signing a check."

@Clarisse chinyu asked:

"Please is your brother in black single. Asking for my sister."

@Ifeaks said:

"Why are they holding the brush like a weapon?"

@Mira asked:

"How many people do eyebrows?"

@CiaraMoni reacted:

"It’s the team work for me.... the other is checking for the other."

@Rissababe said:

"It’s their facial expression for me. The seriousness."

@Yoanna CJ asked:

"Na why them Dey sweat Like that? Na heavy labour?"

@Agyeiwaaaa said:

"The way they’re sweating."

@Rinay said:

"These ones were just looking for a doll baby to play with."

Source: Legit.ng