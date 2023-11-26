Global site navigation

Family and Relationships

"They Are Sweating": Two Young Men Make Their Sister Up, Video of Cute Result Goes Viral

by  Israel Usulor
  • Two young men were spotted meticulously applying make-up on the face of their sister
  • The two men found pleasure in using make-up to beautify the face of their sister, and she allowed them
  • The outcome of the makeup session went viral as many said they tried their best despite not being professionals

A lady allowed her brothers to apply makeup on her face, and the out caught people's attention on TikTok.

In the video posted by @bellyqueen10, the two men were spotted meticulously applying the makeup using the necessary tools.

Brothers help their sister with her makeup.
The lady sat and allowed her brothers to make her up. Photo credit: TikTok/@bellyqueen10.
Source: TikTok

Each of them took turns using a brush to smoothen powder on the face of their sister, who sat calmly.

The lady said her brothers have expressed interest in becoming makeup artists.

The video is captioned:

"Your brothers say they want to be makeup artists. Book my babies for your glams."

A lot of social media users commended the young men for showing their sister love.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as two men help their sister to apply makeup

@user2877752570351 said:

"Please, show us the results."

@secloset commented:

"It's the way they are sweating for me."

@true45 said:

"They hold brushes like they are signing a check."

@Clarisse chinyu asked:

"Please is your brother in black single. Asking for my sister."

@Ifeaks said:

"Why are they holding the brush like a weapon?"

@Mira asked:

"How many people do eyebrows?"

@CiaraMoni reacted:

"It’s the team work for me.... the other is checking for the other."

@Rissababe said:

"It’s their facial expression for me. The seriousness."

@Yoanna CJ asked:

"Na why them Dey sweat Like that? Na heavy labour?"

@Agyeiwaaaa said:

"The way they’re sweating."

@Rinay said:

"These ones were just looking for a doll baby to play with."

Lady removes her makeup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady removed all her makeup and wig in a TikTok video and showed her followers what she truly looks like.

The lady was wearing artificial teeth, a beautiful wig, long eyelashes, and colourful makeup.

She said she lost a few teeth in an accident, so she started wearing artificials to cover the gap created.

