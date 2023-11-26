"They Are Sweating": Two Young Men Make Their Sister Up, Video of Cute Result Goes Viral
- Two young men were spotted meticulously applying make-up on the face of their sister
- The two men found pleasure in using make-up to beautify the face of their sister, and she allowed them
- The outcome of the makeup session went viral as many said they tried their best despite not being professionals
A lady allowed her brothers to apply makeup on her face, and the out caught people's attention on TikTok.
In the video posted by @bellyqueen10, the two men were spotted meticulously applying the makeup using the necessary tools.
Each of them took turns using a brush to smoothen powder on the face of their sister, who sat calmly.
The lady said her brothers have expressed interest in becoming makeup artists.
The video is captioned:
"Your brothers say they want to be makeup artists. Book my babies for your glams."
A lot of social media users commended the young men for showing their sister love.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as two men help their sister to apply makeup
@user2877752570351 said:
"Please, show us the results."
@secloset commented:
"It's the way they are sweating for me."
@true45 said:
"They hold brushes like they are signing a check."
@Clarisse chinyu asked:
"Please is your brother in black single. Asking for my sister."
@Ifeaks said:
"Why are they holding the brush like a weapon?"
@Mira asked:
"How many people do eyebrows?"
@CiaraMoni reacted:
"It’s the team work for me.... the other is checking for the other."
@Rissababe said:
"It’s their facial expression for me. The seriousness."
@Yoanna CJ asked:
"Na why them Dey sweat Like that? Na heavy labour?"
@Agyeiwaaaa said:
"The way they’re sweating."
@Rinay said:
"These ones were just looking for a doll baby to play with."
Lady removes her makeup
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady removed all her makeup and wig in a TikTok video and showed her followers what she truly looks like.
The lady was wearing artificial teeth, a beautiful wig, long eyelashes, and colourful makeup.
She said she lost a few teeth in an accident, so she started wearing artificials to cover the gap created.
Source: Legit.ng