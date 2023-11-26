A lady posted a video on TikTok showing a birth hopping around a kitchen and desperately searching for an exit route

A lot of prayer warriors were heard raining hot prayers on a bird they spotted in a kitchen.

In a short video posted on TikTok by @winepoko, the bird was spotted hovering around the kitchen in search of an exit route.

The bird hovered around in search of an exit route.

The bird hopped from place to place as the prayer warriors surrounded it and locked all the kitchen windows and doors.

The lady who posted the video called the bird evil and said they discovered it in the kitchen.

She also claimed the bird disappeared after the intense prayers rendered by the prayer warriors.

The short clip is captioned:

"This evil bird caught on camera. We saw this evil bird in the kitchen."

Some people who watched the video said the bird was innocent and that it posed no single harm.

Reactions to video of bird spotted in the kitchen

@Emmystone said:

"Hmmm innocent bird just dey receive fire for nothing."

@joy said:

"I have been waiting for the bed to turn in to human being."

@Paul Bindili said:

"Evil bird won't struggle to get out. It was just by mistake that it got in there."

@frankly said:

"This type of family no dey grow always thinking that someone is after them."

@BLACK BARBIE said:

"Bird wey mistakenly enter kitchen."

@miracle said:

"God go just dey heaven dey laugh."

@Rich_Dhollar5150 said:

"In their mind, they think Holy Ghost don catch the bird."

Man sees a nocturnal bird in his compound

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady sent social media users into a frenzy over the nocturnal bird she found in her compound.

The lady jocularly tagged the bird a woman, directing someone in the background to check if his mum was awake and the one in the form of a bird.

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people advised the lady not to harm the creature, and others said it spelt doom.

