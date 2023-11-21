A funny video showed when some fathers were asked to bath their children during a church program

In the video, which has been viewed over 6 million times, the men recorded carrying degrees of success

One of them, however, stood out because he did the job with speed and stood up while others were still battling with theirs

It was a moment of fun when a Nigerian church asked some men to bathe their babies during a special program.

In a funny video posted on Facebook by Holy Land Prayer Ministry Onitsha, the four men were given the chance to prove that they knew how to care for their babies at home.

The men were told to bathe babies and wear them diapers. Photo credit: Holy Land Prayer Ministry.

Source: Facebook

They were given water in bowls, and they were told to bathe babies and wear them clothes just like mothers do.

It was a fierce competition as all of them battled to do it correctly. One of the four men stood out greatly because he did the job with speed.

The other three followed suit with varying degrees of success. All of them did well and were commended by netizens. Another scene in the video showed men backing their babies.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend men for their babysitting skills

Ofodile Gloria said:

"The second man is my winner because he was careful with the child."

Celina Cyril Olanrewaju said:

"The man in green did best because of the way he is handling the baby with so much love and care."

Chukwu Sandra said:

"The man on yellow stripped material is used to the chore, and the baby is so comfortable with the dad bathing her."

Kabirat Abubakry Sulaimon said:

"I love the way the man in green carefully handles the baby."

Onyinye Lovable said:

"The man on green scored 100/100. In fact, he learned work from his mother. Kudos to him."

Christ Iyke said:

"I rate this couples program the best ever. Very interesting."

Blessing Smart said:

"This is lovely."

