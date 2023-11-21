Many reactions trailed a video showing highly sophisticated hairstyles made by Nigerian hairstylists

The hairstyles made samples of the hair and took the models to their general meeting, which was a lit event

One of the hairstylists, Taiwo Mistura, who spoke to Legit.ng said it took her five days to make her own model hair called 'Aganga'

A group of Nigerian hairstylists held their general meeting and paraded impressive hairstyles.

Temilade Concepts shared a video on TikTok showing the sophisticated hairstyles as the models flaunted them during the meeting.

The hairstyles look sophisticated. Photo credit: @temiladeconcept.

Source: TikTok

Speaking to Legit.ng, Taiwo Mistura, who is one of the stylists, said the general meeting was held at Ado Odo, Ota, in Ogun state.

Taiwo said she is a hairstylist and that she also made two model hairstyles, one of which took five days to complete.

Her words:

"I’m one of them. It was a general meeting. All the hairstyles are called Aganga. It took five days to make."

Many netizens who saw the video were impressed by the hairstyles. Over 6.5 million people have viewed it after it was posted on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of sophisticated hairstyles

@manda_dem said:

"The girl in the green hair judging everybody."

@simply_wairimu commented:

"Y’all calling it madness until it reaches vogue, you will start calling it art."

@Sigourney Pinas said:

"Look at that lady with green hair how she looks."

@worthalifetime said:

"It's like saying you have a place above my head."

@zee said:

"The one in the white dress is really beautiful."

@GOSHEN MAPLE said:

"After all the headaches for our country you still got mind add another wahala for your head."

@griffithscarlene said:

"You all looks beautiful God bless the hands that made your hair."

@Rafaela Santos said:

"I give my blood for the crazy hair, I love you all."

