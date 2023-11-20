A Nigerian lady who bought Okrika transformed it into a beautiful gown after a meticulous ironing

The lady posted a video showing when she went to the market to buy the dress and how it looked rumpled

She came back home and worked on it, and after she wore it, many netizens praised her because the dress looked cute

A Nigerian lady transformed an Okrika dress which looked rumpled when she bought it from the market.

The lady, Merrit Beads, shared a video of how the gown looked after she took it home and worked on it.

Netizens praised the lady for her ironing skills. Photo credit: TikTok/@meritbeads.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Merrit was spotted in the market when she was there to buy the dress from the Okrika seller.

At home, she meticulously ironed the dress after washing it. When she wore it, a lot of netizens said they didn't believe it was the same dress.

Many of them praised the lady for her neatness and how she was able to transform the dress.

Netizens react as Nigerian lady transforms Okrika dress

@cee-cee clara said:

"One tin I like abt thrift is dat you can hardly see someone else wear it."

@otufirstqueen said:

"My sister only you can iron the problem of this country."

@Doris said:

"The shoe self na okirika."

@RejoiceJohnson commented:

"Okirika una don rebrand am to thrift."

@Amaka said:

"One celebrity go wear am now tell us say $7,000."

@May luxury stores said:

“Okrika no da fine for ground, na for body “

@Leendah said:

"As they say “okrika no Dey fine for ground."

@user49802388087765 said:

"How many hours you use iron am?"

@wendyjovy said:

"Try it with a red shoe and a matching purse."

@OyinDollLeeP said:

"Girl! This outfit is fire. Abeg which market be this?"

