A video of a beautiful baby went viral after netizens noticed that her face carried makeup like that of an adult

In the video, which has generated many reactions, the baby smiled as if she was intentionally showing off her beauty

While some netizens expressed their admiration for the baby girl, others condemned her mother, but she said it was a Snapchat filter

Social media users are reacting to the video of a child who had beautiful Snapchat makeup on her face.

The child's mother posted the video showing how makeup looks on the child, who is barely two years old.

The baby has Snapchat makeup on her face. Photo credit: TikTok/@growwithzina.

Source: TikTok

The caption on the video, however, made it clear that what was on the child's was created with a Snapchat filter.

This means it was not the mother who applied the makeup to the child's face, but some netizens disagreed.

The baby was spotted smiling beautifully and showing off her face in a way that got netizens hooked to the video.

The video is captioned:

"Snapchat filter got me looking so beautiful."

Some people who saw the video praised the child's beauty, while others said she was too young for that, even though it was said to be a Snapchat filter. The video was shared by @growwithzina.

Reactions to video of baby who has Snapchat makeup

@Athia Ndiaye said:

"How did you manage to stay calm."

@nathaliebalenge commented:

"Why is it at this age?"

@outline gold asked:

"Who else think it’s was Snapchat?"

@user2811022610954 said:

"Awww! Sweet and lovely. Mom, please she is too early for all this thing. Her spirit isn't yet strong."

@Jove said:

"Don't worry, it's just a filter."

@cherica chouxie said:

"She will be a beauty when she grows up."

@Sweet pearl said:

"Y’all should calm down it a Snapchat filter."

Source: Legit.ng